September 28, 2022

JOE MANCHIN: People keep asking me, “Why am I penalized?” “We have about a $31 trillion debt that we have to be really realistic about. And the IRA bill, we had $300 billion being paid down and it seems to wipe this out. But the bottom line, I just thought there was other ways we could do it. I cannot answer when people call me and say, ‘You’re giving x amount of dollars away, $10,000, $20,000 to this class. How about I paid mine off? Why am I penalized?’ And how about the people in the future — “