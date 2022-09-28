September 28, 2022

TIM RYAN, MEET TIM RYAN: There is the Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who when he was running for president in 2019, criticized as not going far enough Sen. Bernie Sanders’ plan to outlaw fossil-fueled, internal combustion vehicles like those owned and driven by the vast majority of Americans.

Then, according to The Washington Free Beacon’s Joseph Simonson, there is the current Ohio Democratic senatorial candidate Tim Ryan: “Ryan’s first Senate campaign ad features him riding around with his son in a 2020 GMC Yukon, which gets roughly 14 to 15 miles per gallon around town. When leaving a campaign stop in Zanesville, Ohio, last month, Ryan boarded a 15-mile-per-gallon Chevrolet Tahoe.”

Ryan’s favorite vehicle, according to a campaign aide quoted by Simonson, is a GMC Sierra full-size pickup. That’s the petrol-burning GMC vehicle that gets around 23 mpg, not GMC’s $110,000 Hummer EV. But wait, Ryan’s GOP opponent, author J.D. Vance, rides around in a 7-Series Bimmer, so it’s all OK, right … right?