THAT’S NOT TRASH, IT’S A BUNCH OF PRICELESS HISTORICAL ARTIFACTS FROM THE AGE OF MACHINE EXPLORATION: Mars is littered with 15,694 pounds of human trash from 50 years of robotic exploration.

Also, they make that sound like a lot, but Mars is an entire freaking planet with roughly the same land area as Earth. This is the mass of two or three Ford Super Duty pickups.