September 28, 2022

AN EVEN MORE EARTHSHATTERING KABOOM: We Might Have Underestimated The Size of The Asteroid Behind Earth’s Largest Crater.

How’s that space program coming along? Well, at least we’re starting to work on asteroid deflection.

