September 28, 2022

WELL, THERE’S YOUR PROBLEM, BECAUSE “FEMINIST CRITICISM” IS GENERALLY STUPID AND DISHONEST: “Apparently, Wilde’s opinion of Peterson is not based on direct knowledge of his work, but rather is based on feminist criticism of his work. And her idea that Peterson is ‘Leader of the incels’ — where did she get that? Isn’t that misbegotten notion also likely traceable to something Wilde got by reading Amanda Marcotte, Jessica Valenti and other feminists?”

Feminist criticism at work: Women shouldn’t be treated as sex objects. Also, stupid incels can’t even get laid!