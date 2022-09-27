September 27, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Biden’s Depletion of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Could Be Catastrophic Soon. “The Biden administration, for political purposes with an eye on the November election, is using the SPR to lower the price of gas. And just where is the SPR getting its crude in the first place? That would be the Gulf of Mexico — which is exactly where so many hurricanes wind up in the United States. . . . All of which means Biden is lowering U.S. reserves — and taking the chance that no hurricane will hit the gulf in this coming hurricane season that will halt the ability of the U.S. to refill the reserves it has used for the purely political purpose of lowering the price of gas at the pump.”