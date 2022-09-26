September 26, 2022

MORE ON FETTERMAN’S CAMPAIGN PARTNERS: Brand New Congress is not a conservative advocacy group campaigning convince voters to toss the Democrat bums out and replace them with GOPers. To the contrary, this Brand New Congress wants to defund the police and it wants Pennsylvania voters to send far-Leftie John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate.

But wait! There’s more!! As Liberty Unyielding’s Hans Bader lays it out, Fetterman is a committed, long-time supporter of Philadelphia’s equally looney District Attorney Larry Krasner. Gascon in LA gets a lot of headlines, but Krasner may be the worst example of a Soros-funded prosecutor whose tenure is marked by out-of-control violent crime.