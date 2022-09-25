September 25, 2022

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Democrats’ dangerous demagoguery turns deadly. “Cayler Ellingson was killed last week in North Dakota after another man, Shannon Brandt, 41, hit him with his SUV. Ellingson was 18 years old. Brandt was convinced the teenager was affiliated with a ‘Republican extremist group.’ No evidence exists for this claim. Footage of Brandt’s bail hearing shows him seeming confused that he may suffer for his actions. It comes right from the top. The president of the United States, supported by a fan-girl media, spouts irresponsible rhetoric that led to Ellingson’s death.”