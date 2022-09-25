September 25, 2022

DRAMAMINE NOT INCLUDED: SpinLaunch raises $71 million. “The company has raised $150 million to date to fund work on a unique launch system that uses a centrifuge to accelerate vehicles to hypersonic speeds. The vehicles will then use rocket engines, like on conventional upper stages, to place payloads into orbit. SpinLaunch argues that approach can enable a much higher flight rate than conventional rockets while also being more environmentally friendly.”

I’m skeptical, but amused. And hey, that’s basically how they launched the satellite in Edward Everett Hale’s 1869 story, The Brick Moon.