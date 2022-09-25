September 25, 2022

BUT OF COURSE: NASA calls off Artemis 1 moon rocket launch on Sept. 27 due to Tropical Storm Ian. “NASA won’t try to thread the weather needle with its Artemis 1 moon mission after all. The space agency had been targeting Tuesday (Sept. 27) for the launch of Artemis 1 from Kennedy Space Center (KSC), on Florida’s Atlantic coast. That remained the plan as recently as Friday (Sept. 23), though NASA officials stressed that they were keeping a close eye on a brewing storm in the Caribbean called Tropical Depression 9.”