September 24, 2022

AD ASTRA: SpaceX’s Florida launch seen as far as New York, Massachusetts. “People reported seeing the launch as far as Cape Cod in Massachusetts as well as New York, New Jersey and Maryland — sharing pictures on social media of the rocket in the sky. SpaceX has launched more than 3,340 satellites into low-Earth orbit with 2,499 operational, according to an online tracker. Last weekend, SpaceX launched 34 satellites into low-Earth orbit with AST SpaceMobile’s BlueWalker 3 satellite.”