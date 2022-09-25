September 25, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: Direct And Clear: There Is No Subtlety To This Market. Trump said Joe Biden would crush your savings and stock portfolio, and he was right. It wasn’t a hard call to be fair given what Biden said he wanted to do. I lost friendships over politics in the past years since Obama was elected. It’s not enough to say, ‘at least there are no mean tweets.’ The people in charge right now are deliberately destroying the country.”

“The people in charge right now are deliberately destroying the country.” Has that ever been a reasonable thing to say in the past?

Plus: “Socialist Representative Rashida Tlaib shows you exactly where the Democrats’ head is at on fossil fuels and using safe technology like nuclear power to build a larger electricity grid in general in her diatribe last week. It’s not just what she says, it’s her delivery and tone. This isn’t new. Obama led the world on the ignorant march to energy ineptitude. These people just aren’t serious people that spend time in reality solving real problems. The Martha’s Vineyard escapade along with the JB Pritzker response to The Scream ought to prove that fact to you. They don’t want to legislate they want to dictate. I am glad Dimon answered the way he did. It is time to be direct and clear.”

Time and past time.