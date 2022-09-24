September 24, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
STAND UP AGAINST BIGOTRY: Texas A&M faces lawsuit alleging hiring discrimination against white and Asian males: ‘Texas A&M is hiring—and excluding—professors solely due to the physical appearance of their skin or the ancestry of their family tree.’
