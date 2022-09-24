«
»

September 24, 2022

YAWN: Socialist students hold ‘We Won’t Go Back’ march. Dozens of angry students. Well, a couple of dozen. And they’re dumb enough to think that socialism represents some sort of progress, when it’s a failed 19th century ideology.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am
