September 23, 2022

RETIRES ACCOUNT FOR HALF OF ALL CAMPAIGN DONATIONS: That’s the claim of Insider’s Madison Hall, based on FEC data compiled by opensecrets.org, who points out that:

“For years, retirees supplied about $1 in every $10 that federal-level political candidates raised from those contributing more than $200. But since the 2016 election cycle, they’ve represented an ever-greater share of politicians’ campaign haul. By the 2020 election cycle, retirees accounted for more than $1 in every $5, amounting to more than $378 million.”