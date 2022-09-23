September 23, 2022

HOW ABOUT PAUL THE APOSTLE? If I were asked to name the top 10 most influential people in the ancient world, Jesus Christ obviously would be on top of the list. Who would be second? Neither Julius Caesar, nor Alexander the Great, not Solomon, and not his father, King David, though these, plus Aristotle, Augustine, Plato and Thucydides, would definitely be somewhere on the list.

No, my choice for second on the list of the top 10 most influential people in the ancient world would be a guy I believe has long been rather profoundly underrated, Paul the Apostle. I explain why today on HillFaith. Who would be your choices?