September 23, 2022

THE DUKE TRUSTEE PUSHING GENDER INSANITY: Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently signed legislation that will effectively put legions of people arrested for violent crimes in his state back on the streets almost as soon as the handcuffs click.

Guess what else Pritzker is behind? If you have elementary school age kids, they may already have been influenced by this guy. The Carolina Journal’s David Larsen explains how in “The Billionaire Duke Trustee Behind The Remaking of Gender.”