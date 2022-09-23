«
»

September 23, 2022

CHANGE: DoD to end procurements of geosynchronous missile-warning satellites. “Over the coming years DoD will start transitioning to a proliferated architecture of smaller satellites in lower orbits, officials said.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:00 pm
