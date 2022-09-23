September 23, 2022

Magic on the rise, mayhem at hand…

Cursed in blood, a powerful dagger, pendant and chalice have come to light. Magic, long quiet, roils with a new purpose, simmering in the blood of a chosen few…

As a ghostwriter Remi has made a career out of avoiding her own story. Hearing the news of her estranged father‘s death only serves to convince her she’s made the right choice. But when she saves a handsome stranger’s life she’s forced onto a path that will change everything she knows about her past, and make her reevaluate everything she’s planned for her future.

Hart Hanson promised his friend two things – that he would prevent the artifact they were so close to finding from falling into the wrong hands, and that he’d keep his daughter safe. Forced to admit that he needs Remi in order to the fulfill the first promise, he’s afraid it will mean breaking the second.

Finding themselves racing through the Spanish countryside and digging through the catacombs of an ancient monastery in search of a weapon said to hold the curse of a princess, Remi and Hart each begin to have dreams that seem wrenched from history, and together discover that they cannot run from the inevitable power of the curse, nor their feelings for each other.

Can they find the dagger before her father’s killer discovers their plan? Will they be able to open their hearts and believe in the magic of the curse, their bound destiny’s, and each other?

Set in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains and around the world, with a generous sprinkling of F bombs and shots of tequila to keep things fun, the Whiskey River Magic series is about determining your own fate and believing in the power of love.