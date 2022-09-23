September 23, 2022

WHEN I TALKED OF THIS 20 YEARS AGO NO ONE BELIEVED ME: The De-Population Bomb. (VIDEO)

It’s worse than that, and it’s world wide. You have to understand that no one counts their population as well as we do, and we overestimate our population by something like 10% every census (Clinton made the fudging official.) In other countries, the censuses are more or less guesses. And in third world countries, they’re wildly overestimated, in order to get more international aid (per capita.) Seriously. there are indications the third world started losing population earlier.

It’s all smoke and mirrors. Believe nothing. Verify everything.