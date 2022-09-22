September 22, 2022

LAWS ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE: Feds move to drop Shelley Joseph case through agreement with Newton judge accused of releasing illegal immigrant.

Joseph was charged by the office of former U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, a Trump appointee, of helping a twice-deported illegal immigrant evade federal immigrations officials in 2018. The case was highly publicized at the time and was a local flashpoint for the immigration debates of the past several years.

She is charged with conspiracy to obstruct justice, obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting and obstruction of a federal proceeding. The motion to dismiss would need a federal judge’s approval to go into effect to drop those charges.

The feds and Joseph have signed an agreement that makes the dropping of the charges contingent on her going to the state judicial ethics committee in a month after it goes into effect.

MacGregor, who was charged with perjury, already has resigned his job and has faced discipline, so, Cunha wrote, “that the deferred prosecution agreement entered with Mr. MacGregor represents a fair and balanced resolution of this matter and is likewise in the interest of justice.”

Joseph has been suspended while still now being paid $207,855 a year.