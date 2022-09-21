September 21, 2022

THERE IS NO EXIT PATH FOR HIM THAT ISN’T BAD, SO HE’S PICKING THE SLOWEST: Putin Chooses Mobilization, Sham Referendum, Continuing Humiliation. “The Russians are now discovering that they’re actually outnumbered locally, and that with all the captured equipment, the Ukrainians actually now have more artillery and more ammo.”

Plus: “Part of the mobilization effort seems to be banning airline ticket sales for males between the ages of 18 and 65. That decree is every bit as popular as you would expect.”

So are they really trying to draft 65 year olds?