September 22, 2022

YES, BUT SHE WILL FACE NO CONSEQUENCES: Did Nina Totenberg Have a Conflict of Interest in Covering Justice Ginsburg? Based upon Totenberg’s new book, a prominent legal ethicist thinks the conflict was a real one. “To protect Ginsburg from surprises, Totenberg routinely alerted her in advance to the topics she intended to cover, which is generally prohibited by NPR’s Ethics Handbook.”

Plus: “NPR’s management evidently decided that Totenberg’s star quality justified the risk.”

Rules are for the little people, at NPR and throughout the world of the privileged.