September 22, 2022

GOOD QUESTION: Why Isn’t Marilyn Mosby in Prison Yet? “Mosby was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this year on perjury and mortgage fraud charges related to her purchase of two vacation homes in Florida. Her trial has been postponed until next March. She was defeated in her bid to be re-elected to a third term, losing the Democratic primary in July. God only knows whether Baltimore will ever recover from the damage Mosby inflicted on the city since being elected in 2014.”