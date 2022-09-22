September 22, 2022

THE GREAT MIGRATION: John Galt is shrugging. He is moving places. It’s not the weather: “Name an urban area that is a delightful place to live, has great public schools, doesn’t have rising crime, and you can build wealth right now. The only ones I can think of are in the Old Confederacy.”

Related: New Yorkers continue to stampede south as record number swap to Florida licenses. “A lot of families just began to feel like New York was becoming unlivable. Especially for younger couples with kids in their 30s and 40s. They don’t want to get on the subway. It’s a safety issue, it’s a schools issue.”