September 21, 2022

JEFFREY CARTER: The Joe Biden Economy Is Like Groupon: Half off. “If you held the S+P 500 ($SPY) on January 1st of this year and haven’t sold, your return is -17.25% including dividends that were reinvested. That’s an annualized gain of -24.12%. For what it’s worth the 2008 crash was 50%. Hey, we are halfway there! That’s something isn’t it? It ain’t the Republicans or Trump’s fault. It’s right in the lap of Joe Biden and the Democrats. The buck stops with them. They instituted the green energy policies and all the stupid spending. . . . Meanwhile, all Democrats can talk about is abortion no matter what state you are in. No one cares when you can’t feed yourself, walk down the street without the threat of getting assaulted, or afford to heat your home.”