September 21, 2022

BIDEN THINKS THE FREEDOM OF THE PRESS IS DISGUSTING. HIS ATTACKS ON THE PRESS DANGEROUSLY UNDERMINE TRUTH AND CONSENSUS: Petulant White House Is Really Upset With Fox News Reporter Bill Melugin.

As RedState reported on Tuesday, the United States has now had more than two million apprehensions of illegal aliens at the Souther border in the current fiscal year. That’s the most in history and represents a major crisis, both for those charged with enforcing the law and for those breaking it.

With that being the setup, you’d think the Biden administration would be scrambling to enact better policies and provide some semblance of security at the border. After all, what’s going on is a political liability, and one that is becoming more front and center as each day pass.

But nah, instead the White House is gnashing its teeth about Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, who has been the go-to source for information about the current border crisis. You see, they don’t want to actually fix the problem, they just want you to not know about it.