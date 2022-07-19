«
»

July 19, 2022

DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH BYLINE EXPLAINS WHY HE HAS FAILED HIS BOSS: WaPo Columnist Explains Why the Media Is to Blame for Biden’s Downfall.

I realize it’s his job, but it can’t be easy for a reporter to defend a president who loathes them. Even before Biden’s brain decomposed into tapioca, he’s had a notoriously punitive relationship with journalists, despite the vast majority of them being members of his own party:

Joe Biden Snaps at Another Female Reporter.

Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.

President Wise Guy: “Joe Biden is playing hard to get. He’s involved in an unrequited love affair: The media adore him, but he hates them.”

‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.

Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’

Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.

Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.

And these classics from the Obama era:

VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.

Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.

And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 6:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.