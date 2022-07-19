July 19, 2022
DEMOCRATIC PARTY OPERATIVE WITH BYLINE EXPLAINS WHY HE HAS FAILED HIS BOSS: WaPo Columnist Explains Why the Media Is to Blame for Biden’s Downfall.
I realize it’s his job, but it can’t be easy for a reporter to defend a president who loathes them. Even before Biden’s brain decomposed into tapioca, he’s had a notoriously punitive relationship with journalists, despite the vast majority of them being members of his own party:
● Joe Biden Snaps at Another Female Reporter.
● Biden Snaps At Reporter For Asking About Bombshell New York Post Reports, Does Not Deny.
● President Wise Guy: “Joe Biden is playing hard to get. He’s involved in an unrequited love affair: The media adore him, but he hates them.”
● ‘Classy:’ Joe Biden Snaps At Reporter After Being Asked About Hunter’s Paternity Test.
● Bullying Biden Yells at Fox’s Doocy: ‘Ask the Right Questions!’
● Biden Accused of Sexism After Remarks to Female Moderator.
● Biden Explodes When Confronted On Lying About Charlottesville. Video Proves Biden Wrong.
And these classics from the Obama era:
● VP Biden’s Office Apologizes For Locking Reporter In Storage Closet During Fundraiser.
● Vengeance: Biden’s Office Seeks Investigation Into Unfriendly Journalist.
And of course, ground zero, from 1988: Why Joe Biden’s First Campaign for President Collapsed After Just 3 Months.