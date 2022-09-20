September 20, 2022

(SOME) HILL GOPERS THROW DOWN SPENDING GAUNTLET: Conservatives in the Senate and House are challenging fellow Republicans and Democrats to pass a “clean” congressional resolution (CR) that keeps the government funded through the end of the year.

It’s a VIP issue because any CR that comes up during the “lame duck” session after the election but before the 118th Congress convenes will provide opportunities for the White House, Congressional Democrats and opportunistic Republicans to boost spending and insert new policy directives.