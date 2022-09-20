September 20, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: When did we start experiencing a surge in STDs? But give them credit for not glossing over the facts:

One of the remarkable things about the linked report is the way that the AP (and presumably the CDC) call out a specific community for being a primary driver of these increases. They first note that monkeypox (or whatever we’re supposed to call it this week) “is being spread mainly between men who have sex with other men.” They later note that the rise in syphilis cases starting in 2002 was seen “largely among gay and bisexual men,” going on to say that the highest rates are currently seen “among Black and Hispanic Americans and Native Americans.” Even assuming that’s true, it was previously considered “homophobic” or “racist” to point such things out.

I should note, though, that it’s not just that “most guys don’t like condoms.” Most women don’t, either.