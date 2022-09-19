September 19, 2022

WHEN DEMOCRATS ARE FLOUNDERING, THEY RESORT TO LAWFARE: Texas sheriff opens probe into migrant flights to Martha’s Vineyard. I’m sure this is being conducted with all the nonpartisan dignity of Ronnie Earle’s bogus prosecution of Tom Delay.

Flashback: Victims’ families call for state to remove Bexar County sheriff from Anaqua Springs case: Families accuse BCSO of mishandling case and accuse Sheriff Salazar of attacking them.

Two families made strong accusations Monday against Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar and his office for the handling of shooting deaths of two young girls and their mother in the Anaqua Springs neighborhood in Boerne in 2019.

The Bribiescas and Montez families are calling for the Texas Attorney General to appoint the Texas Rangers to investigate the Jan. 10, 2019 deaths of 10-year-old London Bribiescas, 16-year-old Alexa Montez and their mother 37-year-old Nichol Olson.

The families want BCSO investigators removed from the case.

“[Sheriff Salazar has] inflicted more pain on this family than anyone else other than whoever it was who killed their daughters,” said the Bribiescas family attorney Joseph Hoelscher.