September 19, 2022

CLOWN SHOW: Illegal migrant commits suicide in NYC shelter; Mayor Adams blames Governor Abbott. “I’ll agree with the mayor, it is a man-made humanitarian crisis. However, the man who made it is Joe Biden, not Greg Abbott. Mayor Adams can’t rewrite history. Joe Biden ran for president and promised to undo everything that the previous administration did to secure the border with Mexico. He promised to freeze deportations of illegal immigrants already in the country. And he pledged to work toward blanket amnesty for illegal aliens. All of this was music to the ears of would-be migrants and they started coming to the border even before Joe Biden was sworn into office. They are still coming. In the first two years of the Biden administration, the U.S. in on track to apprehend about four million illegal migrants. It is, in fact, an humanitarian crisis. It’s also a national security crisis and a crisis of our nation’s sovereignty. Here’s the thing – border states have been handling the Biden border crisis, mostly on their own.”

Remember, it’s only a problem when Democrats are made to look bad, or inconvenienced.