September 19, 2022

IT’S SERIOUSLY TIME TO ABOLISH THE FBI: FBI labeled veterans group “terror organization” despite knowing they weren’t. “It seems increasingly likely that there is a core group of agents inside of the FBI that have grown tired of the overt politicization of the Bureau under the leadership of Christopher Wray and the direction of the Biden administration. Another whistleblower has reportedly come forward and presented information to members of Congress about the abuses taking place inside the FBI. Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio (R) received a complaint from someone inside the agency over the FBI’s designation of American Contingency, a veteran-led group that assists people in the wake of natural disasters, as being ‘facilitators of domestic terror.’ And it was further revealed that the FBI already knew this wasn’t true, having previously investigated the group and found them to be on the up and up.”