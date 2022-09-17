September 17, 2022

ALL THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TO DO IS TO NOT BE AWFUL, AND THEY CAN’T DO THAT:

The needed “effective strategy” against Trump is “to show by word and deed” that it’s “a gross exaggeration” to think that “a radical left putsch… is out to take over the government and undermine the culture.” I’m not even persuaded that Brooks believes it’s all that much of an exaggeration to think there’s a “radical left putsch… out to take over the government and undermine the culture.” He just wants Trump defeated and hopes anti-Trumpsters execute a good strategy to take him out.

Instead they’ve acted like thugs and gangsters and the Chinese government — which they openly admire. Shockingly, that’s not winning people over.

Plus, from the comments:

“Trumpists tell themselves that America is being threatened by a radical left putsch that is out to take over the government and undermine the culture. The core challenge now is to show by word and deed that this is a gross exaggeration.” Or, you know, you could paint the walls blood red, place yourself next to armed Marines, bring back Hitler and accuse half the country of being a “clear and present danger” to the United States. Which is the path the fucking idiot thief Joe Biden took.

Yep. Also: “The fact that Brooks talks about a ‘gross exaggeration’ reveals that he thinks there is something true. If there weren’t something true, you’d call it a lie, not an exaggeration.”