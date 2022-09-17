September 17, 2022

IT’S NOT A “RIOT,” IT’S A CONSPIRACY TO DEPRIVE HER OF CIVIL RIGHTS: State troopers rescue Tomi Lahren after organized riot breaks out at UNM-Albuquerque. “The university knew there was going to be a planned protest. There was a banner going around social media for days, especially yesterday, leading up to the event. They knew that it was going to be bad. They knew that Antifa was involved. They knew that it was going to be an organized protest against my speech. They did nothing.”