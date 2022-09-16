September 16, 2022

I HAD MISSED THIS: Pennsylvania House holds DA Krasner in contempt as judge orders him to write apology letters to victim’s family.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Philadelphia’s liberal chief prosecutor, Larry Krasner, in contempt for refusing to cooperate with a legislative committee investigating his possible impeachment. The committee, called the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, was formed amid rising concerns over Philadelphia’s crime and murder rates, which have outpaced a nationwide rise in gun violence. More than 1,400 people in the city have been shot this year, hundreds of them fatally, a higher toll than in the much larger cities of New York or Los Angeles.

Plus: “The impeachment effort this summer started with Republicans in the western part of the state, but the contempt vote held this Tuesday passed with overwhelming support (162-38) including from a majority of Democrats.”