«
»

September 16, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Libs Can’t Decide Whether Martha’s Vineyard Is Good or Not. “’We’re in a housing crisis as we are on this island.’ LOL! They really can’t hear themselves, can they? Illegal immigration was fine when it was 10,000 people roasting alive under a bridge in Texas, but insert a few dozen brown folks into a liberal enclave, and all the whiteys run around like headless chickens.”

Related: Massachusetts Governor Activates National Guard as Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Removed from Island.

So much for declaring the island an enclave of “sanctuary cities” in 2017.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 12:30 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.