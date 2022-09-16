September 16, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Libs Can’t Decide Whether Martha’s Vineyard Is Good or Not. “’We’re in a housing crisis as we are on this island.’ LOL! They really can’t hear themselves, can they? Illegal immigration was fine when it was 10,000 people roasting alive under a bridge in Texas, but insert a few dozen brown folks into a liberal enclave, and all the whiteys run around like headless chickens.”

Related: Massachusetts Governor Activates National Guard as Martha’s Vineyard Migrants Removed from Island.

So much for declaring the island an enclave of “sanctuary cities” in 2017.