September 16, 2022

A PRECAUTION AGAINST CHANGING THE COURT VIA ASSASSINATION: America Needs Vice-Justices. “While urging protestors to stay “peaceful”, President Biden and his spokeswoman repeatedly refused to condemn protests outside the justices’ private homes, declining to do so both before and after the would-be assassin showed up at Kavanaugh’s house. After the incident, Biden’s spokeswoman further declined to condemn protestors who had tracked Kavanaugh down at a restaurant and protested outside it while he was there, forcing him to leave early due to security concerns.”

The proposal: “Specifically: just like the president does, every justice should select his or her own ‘vice justice,’ who, just like vice presidents, will do absolutely nothing, unless a justice is murdered, in which case the vice justice will immediately take the bench and appoint his or her own vice justice. An important side-point: if a justice resigns, or dies of natural causes, the vice justice would not be called up. Otherwise, that would create a permanent hereditary seat. The goal is merely to prevent zealots from having an incentive to murder justices.”

I like this plan, though I prefer my plan to make the Court bigger. But yes, it’s absurd to make so much depend on the death or retirement of a single individual.

