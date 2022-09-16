September 16, 2022

NOT MENTIONED IS THAT TRUMP IS THE ONLY RECENT PRESIDENT NOT TO START A WAR: There’s An Intriguing Link Between US Presidents And The Wars They Wage. “US chiefs who scored lower on narcissism, including McKinley and Eisenhower, tended to put the interests of the state first. Wars were pursued only as a last resort, and were ended as quickly as possible – see Eisenhower’s quick exit from the Korean War, for example. Those presidents who ranked higher for narcissism, such as Roosevelt and Nixon, were less likely to separate personal and state interests, carrying on conflicts for longer.”