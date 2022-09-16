September 16, 2022

CHINA IS THE MODEL FOR THE Global Ruling Class. “We’ve already highlighted the many, many problems with the Online Safety Bill in the UK, which will be a massive attack on free speech, in that (among many other problems) it seeks to force websites to remove content even if it’s ‘lawful,’ meaning that they will massively overcensor. As I’ve pointed out, this is exactly how the original Great Firewall of China began, with instructions from the government to remove ‘harmful’ content or face consequences. The reaction, of course, was to remove anything that the government might consider to be harmful. It should be no surprise, then, that some of the people backing the bill have literally cited China as an example of how this regulation can work.”