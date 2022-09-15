September 15, 2022

#JOURNALISM: How the Media Fell for A Racism Sham: A Brigham Young University paper scooped the New York Times. All the students did was practice basic journalism. “For millions of people watching this story unfold, this was yet another example of the ineradicable stain of American racism, of just how little progress we’ve really made. Except it didn’t happen.”

The demand for white supremacy in contemporary America far exceeds the supply. And people have good reason for not trusting journalism anymore. Nowadays, my initial assumption on hearing a story like this is that it’s a fraud, and I’m almost always right.