September 15, 2022

AND THEN THERE’S THE BROOKINGS INSTITUTION: People on the Left, be they in government or in the academic, think tank or corporate worlds, just cannot abide dissent from their orthodoxy.

Witness Brookings’ latest release, a tool to “combat misinformation” being disseminated by podcasts, as reported by Issues & Insights. The Left never figured out how to suppress conservative Talk Radio, but they are steadily destroying dissent on the vastly more influential Internet and now they are targeting podcasts.

The Totalitarian Temptation is irresistible to these people.