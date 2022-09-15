September 15, 2022

HAVE YOU HEARD WHAT BIDEN’S DOJ IS DOING TO EAGLE FORUM? This story isn’t getting the coverage it should. The DOJ has issued a subpoena to the Alabama chapter of Eagle Forum for, according to The Lid’s Jeff Dunetz, “any draft legislation, proposed legislation, or model legislation” and including “any social media postings.”

But wait, I thought all Americans, including each and every member of the Alabama chapter of the conservative activist group founded in the early years of the conservative movement by Phyllis Schlafly, is guaranteed by the Constitution’s First Amendment the right to speak his or her mind on political issues, to assemble with like-minded Americans on behalf of such views, and to petition the government for change?

To say a “housecleaning” is needed throughout DOJ doesn’t even begin to do justice (pun intended) to the stench of rotting respect for the Constitution in that department.