September 14, 2022

DO MORE HARM, MITCH: McConnell Devastates Biden With One Line As Disastrous Rail Strike Looms.

The number of crises the Biden administration has failed to resolve could fill the tanks of the entire fishing fleet on Deadliest Catch and then some. The serial incompetence from the Biden White House remains a pervasive characteristic that isn’t dissipating with time. We have an economy in recession, high inflation, and now a crashing stock market over the latest figures from the consumer price index, which were outright disastrous. Wall Street had its worst day in two years yesterday, wiping at least $1.5 trillion off the books.

Little do people know that this administration has tried to avert total disaster amid a rail strike set to effect Friday at midnight. Thirty percent of the nation’s freight would be shuttered, and the cost per day to the US economy will be around $2 billion. Most passenger and commuter rail services will also cease operating. Ten of the twelve major railway unions have agreed to the new agreements, though the two largest, which represent engineers and conductors, has not signed off. They still have lingering questions about sick leave and penalties for missing work. Thus far, these two are holding their ground, while the other ten unions said they would also strike in solidarity.

As Spencer wrote, the Biden White House has been trying to overcome these negotiation roadblocks since the spring. They also have no contingency plan, and airfreight is not an acceptable or efficient alternate mode of transportation for goods. The military is not also a viable option since they don’t have the training to operate the machinery.

It’s stunning that the Biden administration has been incapable of hashing out an agreement with the unions for months. Then again, when you think about it, with Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg at the head of the negotiating table—it’s not a shocking development. Joe Biden, Mr. labor union and working class, is about to own a massive rail strike that could devastate the economy even further while also cannibalizing the marginal gains Democrats have made post-inflation bill is a remarkable feat in the inept Olympics.

The irony is astounding, which was not lost on Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who hurled a brutal swipe at the president and his pro-labor union bona fides.