September 14, 2022

BIBLE BELT STATES RANKED LOW ON RELIGIOUS FREEDOM INDEX: Seven states of the Bible Belt — Georgia (39) South Carolina (38), North Carolina and Virginia (30), Arkansas and Louisiana (27) and Texas (25) — ranked in the bottom 50 of the first-ever Religious Liberty in the States Index, as reported on HillFaith.

On the other hand, four of the top 12 states that are ranked among the most protective of religious freedom are Bible Belt states, including Mississippi at first overall, Florida in fourth, Tennessee in seventh and Alabama in 12th.

Can you guess who’s at the bottom?