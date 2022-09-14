September 14, 2022

JEFF GOLDSTEIN: John Fetterman and the decay of a redundant Senate: We have to do better, or else what’s the point?

Lookit, people: I don’t much care for Dr Oz — and I believe he should renounce his Turkish citizenship rather than maintaining it as either an exotic identity marker or a future escape hatch — but Democrats’ defense of John Fetterman is simply obscene.

First off, he’s a limousine leftist manchild with marked cognitive impairment. He has no history of legislative success (in fact, quite the opposite, as cities in PA slide into Third World gangland governance) — and no experience operating in the world outside his trust fund. He’s a pampered tax cheat who’d happily raise taxes on the rest of us to fund spendy, Quixotic Social Justice boondoggles whose only tangible results will be a line on the left’s résumé pointing to additional instances of cynically stolen virtue. As you suffer, Fetterman, in halting, garbled verbiage, will congratulate himself on being woke as fuck! and down for the struggle!

But let’s face it: This hulking, gelatinous Mama’s boy is far closer to Hugo Chavez than he ever was to Cesar Chavez. He’s AOC with Shaggy’s soul patch, a far slower metabolism, and a brain lesion the size of a banana.

If we had anything other than a totally politicized legacy media, this boutique communist’s campaign would already be as dead as the armadillo carcass buried behind his skater hood. He ruins whatever he touches while cos-playing at Working Class Hero.

Are we really okay with that? . . . Fetterman is a US Senate candidate who, in the midst of a the most profound civil breakdown we’ve seen in decades — driven by the coddling of criminals and the demonization of the law abiding as latent domestic terrorists — literally wants to free murderers. And has.