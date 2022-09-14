September 14, 2022

SORRY, LINDSEY, THIS WON’T FLY: Lindsey Graham introduces 15-week abortion ban as pro-lifers seek to put Democrats on defense. “The legislation would ban abortion after 15 weeks of gestation and is similar to the Mississippi law that the Supreme Court upheld in Dobbs v. Jackson Womeealth Organization. Along with upholding the Mississippi law, the court declared in Dobbs that ‘Roe was egregiously wrong from the start’ and reversed the 1973 decision.”

Although this bill is more liberal than what we see in most European countries, that’s not the issue. The real issue is — as I noted with Dave Kopel back in 1997 — Congress lacks constitutional power to regulate abortion because it doesn’t fall within any enumerated power.