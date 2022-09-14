«
September 14, 2022

OBVIOUSLY TRUE, BUT SOMETHING THAT NEEDS TO BE POINTED OUT IN THE FACE OF PEOPLE SPREADING MISINFORMATION: The Second Amendment Was Adopted to Protect Liberty, Not Slavery: A Reply to Professors Bogus and Anderson.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:08 am
