September 13, 2022

REMEMBER THAT HUGE TAX RETURN LEAK TO PRO PUBLICA? One who does remember is Sen. Charles Grassley (R-Iowa), and he had the temerity Monday to ask why Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, the IRS and the Department of Justice (DOJ) haven’t said word one about the leak or hack.

Curiously, when The Epoch Times conveyed Grassley’s inquiry to the respective spokesmen, they either ignored the question or punted to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). The TIGTA spokesman said he couldn’t say anything either.