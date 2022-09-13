September 13, 2022

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Dearborn University Provost Drives Naked While Masturbating: Police. “Tew is listed as an Eastern Michigan University associate provost and associate vice president for academic programs and services. He was suspended indefinitely by the university, according to Walter Kraft, Vice President for Communications for the university.”

Related: “Why are you naked?” Truck driver catches EMU professor driving Jeep naked. “Tew worked as an associate provost and Associate Vice President for Academic Programs and Services and also previously served as Director of Equality, FOX 2 has learned.”